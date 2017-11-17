Hadrian's Wall, Roman Britain and the Scottish Borders

You’ll meet your small-group in central Edinburgh and travel by comfortable minicoach along Dere Street, a Roman road that linked ports in southern England to Roman settlements in central Scotland. After an hour-long drive you’ll reach your first destination, the historic town of Jedburgh, where you’ll walk through narrow streets, passing the 12th-century Jedburgh Abbey, an Augustinian abbey. Next, you’ll drive to Carter Bar, the crossing point between Scotland and England. Snap photos on the border, and then continue through the magnificent landscape of Northumberland National Park to Steel Rigg, where you can see large sections of Hadrian’s Wall. Built in the 2nd-century AD during the reign of the Emperor Hadrian, the Wall is the greatest monument of Roman Britain and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. Walk along the wall where Roman soldiers guarded their empire's border millennia ago.Next you’ll drive west to Lanercost village, the western gateway to Hadrian’s Wall, and the location of many battles in the centuries-long Anglo-Scottish wars. You’ll stop for lunch in a local restaurant (own expense) and enjoy the atmosphere of the charming village. After lunch, you’ll drive to nearby Birdoswald, which is one of the best-preserved forts of the 16 that were built along Hadrian’s Wall and the longest continuous remaining stretch of the wall. You’ll explore the extensive remains as your guide explains the features of the ancient Roman fortifications, including some recent excavations. When you have taken in the sights at Birdoswald, you’ll re-board your minicoach and start the journey back to Edinburgh, with a stop in the Victorian spa town Moffat, before crossing through the Southern Uplands and Scottish Borders to return to Edinburgh.