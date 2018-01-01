Durham - The Cathedral and Old City

This full-day private tour from York takes you out of Yorkshire to the neighbouring country and beautiful city of Durham. Once home to the powerful Bishop Princes, Durham is one of the most graceful cities in all of the U.K.Your guide will meet you at your hotel and will take you on the relatively short but scenic drive through Yorkshire to the old city of Durham.The city is dominated by the magnificent Durham Cathedral which dates from 1093 AD and is world renowned for being one of the finest pieces of Norman architecture in the world and one of the most fabulous religious buildings. Whilst there is much to see in the cathedral, don’t miss the chance to see the tomb of Saint Cuthbert who was teaching Christianity in Northumberland back in the 7th century.Across the courtyard from the cathedral is Durham castle and as they both are UNESCO World Heritage monuments, it represents a great chance to visit two very different cultural buildings.It is not just grand history however, Durham has some wonderful picturesque winding streets and a renowned covered market. Perhaps you might find yourself a bargain buy or find an old pub which you might want to eat in before heading back to York.