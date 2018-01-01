Welcome to County Durham
County Durham spreads across the lonely, rabbit-inhabited North Pennines and Teesdale's ochre hills, but its star attraction is its county town. The cathedral and adjoining castle were the seat of the once powerful prince bishops, rulers since 1081 of the Palatinate of Durham, a political entity created by William the Conqueror as a bulwark against Saxons and Scots.
The county was at the heart of the region's coal-mining industry, a brutal business that saw the last pit close in 1984 and left the landscape with some fast-dissolving yet evocative scarring.