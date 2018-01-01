Welcome to Køge
Pretty Køge (koo-e) is well worth a look if you're taking the ferry to Bornholm or driving via Stevns Klint towards Denmark's southern islands. The one-time medieval trading centre retains a photogenic core of cobbled streets flanked by some well-preserved 17th- and 18th-century buildings. At its heart, Torvet is claimed to be Denmark's largest square.
Around 7km south, Vallø's moat-encircled Renaissance castle makes a great destination for a cycle ride along quiet, tree-lined avenues and country lanes. Either side of Køge bay there are passable beaches, though the semi-industrial backdrop of the modern commercial harbour detracts a little from some of the coastal scenery. Further beaches at Solrød and Greve (8km and 17km north of Køge respectively) are popular S-train escapes for Copenhagen city-dwellers.
