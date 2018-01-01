Welcome to Remedios

A small, tranquil town that goes berserk every Christmas Eve in a cacophonous firework festival known as Las Parrandas, Remedios is one of Cuba’s lesser-glimpsed colonial highlights. Some historical sources claim it is Cuba’s second-oldest settlement (founded in 1513), although it is officially listed at number eight after Santiago and proudly celebrated its quincentennial in 2015. The anniversary has transformed Remedios from a slightly scruffy stopover on the way to Cayo Santa María into a mini-Trinidad replete with handsome boutique hotels, a beautifully restored central square (Plaza Martí) and several decent eating joints. However, the bulk of Cuba's culture-seeking tourists have yet to cotton on to Remedios' glorious rebirth. Come now before they find out.