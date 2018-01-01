Welcome to Varaždin
The pedestrian zone of attractive 18th-century buildings centres on Trg Kralja Tomislava, with old streets radiating from this square.
Start your day with a pick-up from your centrally-located hotel and hop into an AC vehicle for a drive towards Varazdin. Your guide will share interesting stories about Croatia and give you a great overview. Discover the baroque gem city of Varazdin with a licensed local guide on your walking tour. Visit one of the most beautiful graveyards of Europe. Enjoy the vistas on beautiful villas and palaces you will stumble upon while strolling the streets. Visit a fairy-tale Trakoscan castle that dates back to the late 13th century. In the castle you will see valuable collection of paintings, furniture, and weapons. Embrace the natural beauty that surrounds you and have a stroll to the picturesque lake below the castle.
Meet your guide at your central Zagreb hotel, and then hop aboard your air-conditioned coach and join us on our hour and a half scenic drive to Varazdin, roughly 50 miles (81km) away. As the former capital of Croatia, Varaždin is economic and cultural center of the area of Medjimurje and Hrvatsko Zagorje, it is also city of baroque, young people, music, flowers and bicycles. Varaždin has a refined architecture in abundance, and your guide will show off its best bits on your walking tour. 'Little Vienna' with rich natural legacy interwoven in parks, a must see destination, located in the North of Croatia on the southern bank of the River Drava. Hop off your coach and enjoy a leisurely paced stroll around the pretty cobblestone streets that comprise the town center. Gaze around at the resplendent Baroque buildings that throng the alleyways while hearing tales and trivia about the town. Hear how the town flourished as Croatia’s center of commerce during the late 17th century, enjoying a stint as the country’s capital before a fire snuffed out its glory nearly a century later. See top Varaždin attractions like the Cathedral of the Assumption and the Monastery of St John the Baptist, and enjoy photo stops next to interesting buildings like Varaždin Town Hall. Finish your walking tour in the center of town, and then enjoy an hour at leisure to sightsee independently or find a restaurant for lunch (own expense). Then, meet your guide at the prearranged time and continue your day trip to the town of Trakošćan, a short distance away.The town’s spectacular centerpiece is Trakošćan Castle, a magnificent fortress that’s said to date back as far as the 13th century. Head inside with your guide, and explore the castle on a tour, admiring a medley of architectural styles from Romanesque to Gothic and Baroque. Learn about the Croatian aristocracy who once lived inside the castle and admire the portraits of them that seem to hang at every twist and turn.After exploring the castle, return to your coach and relax on the journey south to Zagreb. Your tour finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Starting from the meeting point in Zagreb, you'll head approximately an hour and a half northwest to TrakošćanCastle. The castle, built in the13th century on the shore of a lake, looks to be straight out of a fairy tale, complete with a drawbridge. The tour of the castle will take visitors past restored 19th-century furnishings bearing the castle's coat of arms, as well as centuries-old weapons, tapestries and portraits in the knight's room, hunting room and music salon. Approximately an hour east-northeast lies the city of Varaždin. You'll witness the architecture and style for which this city became known as the “Capital of the Baroque”. During 17th and 18th centuries Varaždin enjoyed its golden age as the capital city of Croatia. Visit the shining star of Varaždin, the Renaissance-styled castle, Stari Grad, a UNESCO protected site. The keep also houses the Varaždin City Museum. After the museum you'll have a lunch-break in a local restaurant (not included in the price). After lunch, visit the architecture landscape and natural monument wonders of the Varaždin Cemetery. Return to Zagreb at approximately 18:00.
Morning departure from Zagreb at 8.30 am. An hour and a half drive to reach our first destination – The tour will continue with our drive across beautiful Zagorje region and visit the most beautiful of Croatian castles – The Trakošćan castle. You will take a step into the royal history and visit one of the biggest castles of the area, originally dating from 13 century. Upon visiting the Trakoščan Castle we shall stop on the way to Salaj Christmas family house in Varazdin barok city to explore and stroll romantic streets of Varazdin,afterwords the story of thousands of lights that adorn the farm Salaj! Every year, the Salaj family mark Christmas by decorating their 17-acre property in the village of Grabovnica in Croatia with an ever increasing number of lights. The family first started the festive tradition in 2002, adorning their home with 70,000 lights and calling their project a 'Christmas Story'. Tens of thousands of visitors now regularly flock to witness the festive scenery. At Christmas time, the Salaj family prepares a special treat for all the Christmas time enthusiasts, when their garden is alight with thousands of multicolored lights, offering all visitors a magical sight and an idyllic atmosphere.This year, there will be over 2 million lights! Don't miss out on this!Expect to return to Zagreb by 6 - 7p.m.