Varazdin and Trakoscan Castle Small-Group Tour from Zagreb

Meet your guide at your central Zagreb hotel, and then hop aboard your air-conditioned coach and join us on our hour and a half scenic drive to Varazdin, roughly 50 miles (81km) away. As the former capital of Croatia, Varaždin is economic and cultural center of the area of Medjimurje and Hrvatsko Zagorje, it is also city of baroque, young people, music, flowers and bicycles. Varaždin has a refined architecture in abundance, and your guide will show off its best bits on your walking tour. 'Little Vienna' with rich natural legacy interwoven in parks, a must see destination, located in the North of Croatia on the southern bank of the River Drava. Hop off your coach and enjoy a leisurely paced stroll around the pretty cobblestone streets that comprise the town center. Gaze around at the resplendent Baroque buildings that throng the alleyways while hearing tales and trivia about the town. Hear how the town flourished as Croatia’s center of commerce during the late 17th century, enjoying a stint as the country’s capital before a fire snuffed out its glory nearly a century later. See top Varaždin attractions like the Cathedral of the Assumption and the Monastery of St John the Baptist, and enjoy photo stops next to interesting buildings like Varaždin Town Hall. Finish your walking tour in the center of town, and then enjoy an hour at leisure to sightsee independently or find a restaurant for lunch (own expense). Then, meet your guide at the prearranged time and continue your day trip to the town of Trakošćan, a short distance away.The town’s spectacular centerpiece is Trakošćan Castle, a magnificent fortress that’s said to date back as far as the 13th century. Head inside with your guide, and explore the castle on a tour, admiring a medley of architectural styles from Romanesque to Gothic and Baroque. Learn about the Croatian aristocracy who once lived inside the castle and admire the portraits of them that seem to hang at every twist and turn.After exploring the castle, return to your coach and relax on the journey south to Zagreb. Your tour finishes with a hotel drop-off.