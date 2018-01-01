Welcome to Yamoussoukro

Yamoussoukro (or Yamkro, as it's affectionately dubbed) isn't exactly its country's cultural epicentre, but it is worth a stop here, if only to marvel at the oddity of the capital that was built on the site of former President Félix Houphouët-Boigny's ancestral village. Its basilica, a near-replica of the Vatican's Basilica di San Pietro, is a marvel, its gigantic dome hovering on the flat horizon like a mirage.