Welcome to Reserva Biológica Lomas de Barbudal

Forming a cohesive unit with Palo Verde, the 26 sq km Reserva Biológica Lomas de Barbudal is a tropical dry forest reserve that’s famous for its huge diversity of resident bees. If that doesn’t make you want to come here, maybe the troops of white-faced capuchin monkeys will be more appealing.

