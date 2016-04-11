Welcome to Parque Nacional Rincón de la Vieja
Given its proximity to Liberia – really just a hop, a skip and a few bumps away – this 141 sq km national park feels refreshingly uncrowded and remote. The name (which translates as ‘old lady’s nook’) comes from its steamy main attraction, the active Volcán Rincón de la Vieja (1895m). The park also covers several other peaks in the same volcanic range, including the highest, Volcán Santa María (1916m). Exhaling geothermal energy, the park bubbles with multihued fumaroles, tepid springs and steaming, flatulent mud pots, as well as a young and feisty volcancito (small volcano). All of these can be visited on foot via well-maintained (but often steep) trails. Note the Las Pailas sector is closed on Monday.
