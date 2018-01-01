Welcome to Parque Nacional Palo Verde

The 184 sq km Parque Nacional Palo Verde is a wetland sanctuary in Costa Rica’s driest province. It lies on the northeastern bank of the mouth of the Río Tempisque and at the head of the Golfo de Nicoya. All the major rivers in the region drain into this ancient intersection of two basins, which creates a mosaic of habitats, including mangrove swamps, marshes, grassy savannas and evergreen forests. A number of low limestone hills provide lookouts over the park, and the park’s shallow, permanent lagoons are focal points for wildlife. The park derives its name from the abundant palo verdes (green trees), small shrubs that are green year-round. The park is contiguous in the north with the 73 sq km Refugio de Vida Silvestre Dr Rafael Lucas Rodríguez Caballero and the Reserva Biológica Lomas de Barbudal.

