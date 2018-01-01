Blue Volcanic River Waterfalls and Hot Springs Mud Bath Adventure in Rincon de la Vieja from La Cruz

6am to 7am: Pick-up from hotels in La Cruz. Time and location to be communicated.10am: Arrival at Blue River Resort & Hot Springs for a welcome cocktail at the spa. Change clothing in preparation for your first adventure.10:30am: Depart for a short drive to the private, Blue River Park for dips in the Grand Waterfall. Then hike along forest trails and along creeks and cascading waterfalls with opportunities for dips into mineral pools. Be amazed by the beauty, the tropical rainforest and colorful birds. Then descend toward the incomparable blue river, Rio Pénjamo. 12:30pm: Time for a delightful lunch at Blue River Resort & Hot Springs.1:30pm: Choose all or take your choice of: Swim, slide and soak in 5 large pools; 4 of them, unique large natural mineral "green" hot springs; and, 1 fresh water pool with a bullet water slide Walk the amazing tropical Botanical Gardens with over 700 varieties of plants, heliconias, fruit-bearing trees, timber-yielding trees, orchid gardens, hummingbird garden, tropical fish ponds and lagoons, turtle ponds, Caimon Lake and Bird Lake. Experience the lush tropical Butterfly Gardens with 15 species like the blue morpho. Take a natural mud bath between a hot springs and fresh water river and a natural sauna heated from below by the hot springs creek - all inside the botanical gardens. See the source of the hot springs bubbling up from the ground at 60 degrees Centigrade Visit miniature horses and donkeys Unwind some more, with a spa treatment (not included) at the full service Blue River Spa 4pm to 4:30pm: Departure for hotel drop off.