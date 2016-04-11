Welcome to Cañas

If you’re cruising north on the Interamericana, Cañas is the first town of any size in Guanacaste, Costa Rica’s driest province. Sabanero (cowboy) culture is evident on the sweltering streets, where full-custom pickup trucks share the road with swaggering cowboys on horseback. It’s a dusty, typically Latin American town, where almost everyone struts slowly and businesses shut down for lunch. It’s all centered around the Parque Central, a large bull ring and the decidedly atypical Catholic church.

Although you’re better off basing yourself in livelier Liberia or the more scenic Bijagua, Cañas is a good place to organize rafting trips on the nearby Río Corobicí or for exploring Parque Nacional Palo Verde.

We will meet at the Rincon Corobicí Restaurant in Cañas. Please be punctual so we can fit in all the fun on this one-day tour. From here, we’ll hit the road and go to the river put-in, located a half hour from the restaurant. Your guide team will have the safety equipment ready (life jackets, helmets and paddles) for you, along with a river safety orientation.   The trip on the river lasts about 2 ½ hours and includes a snack at the end: fresh fruits, cookies, natural beverages and water will be served.   After the snack, we have a 55-minute drive to get to the Rincon Corobicí Restaurant, where you will have a delicious hot lunch waiting.
