Welcome to Cañas
Although you’re better off basing yourself in livelier Liberia or the more scenic Bijagua, Cañas is a good place to organize rafting trips on the nearby Río Corobicí or for exploring Parque Nacional Palo Verde.
Top experiences in Cañas
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Cañas activities
UPPER TENORIO RIVER RAFTING POZO AZUL
We will meet at the Rincon Corobicí Restaurant in Cañas. Please be punctual so we can fit in all the fun on this one-day tour. From here, we’ll hit the road and go to the river put-in, located a half hour from the restaurant. Your guide team will have the safety equipment ready (life jackets, helmets and paddles) for you, along with a river safety orientation. The trip on the river lasts about 2 ½ hours and includes a snack at the end: fresh fruits, cookies, natural beverages and water will be served. After the snack, we have a 55-minute drive to get to the Rincon Corobicí Restaurant, where you will have a delicious hot lunch waiting.