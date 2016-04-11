UPPER TENORIO RIVER RAFTING POZO AZUL

We will meet at the Rincon Corobicí Restaurant in Cañas. Please be punctual so we can fit in all the fun on this one-day tour. From here, we’ll hit the road and go to the river put-in, located a half hour from the restaurant. Your guide team will have the safety equipment ready (life jackets, helmets and paddles) for you, along with a river safety orientation. The trip on the river lasts about 2 ½ hours and includes a snack at the end: fresh fruits, cookies, natural beverages and water will be served. After the snack, we have a 55-minute drive to get to the Rincon Corobicí Restaurant, where you will have a delicious hot lunch waiting.