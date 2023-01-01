This large turquoise lake is one of Tibet's most beautiful and is a fine place to camp if you’re prepared for the cold and especially the altitude (around 5150m).

If you’ve come from a night or two at Everest Base Camp, you should be OK; from Lhatse this is too big a jump in altitude to be considered safe.

This is a great place to camp but only if you’re prepared for the cold and especially the altitude (around 5150m). If you’ve come from a night or two at Everest Base Camp, you should be OK; from Lhatse this is too big a jump in altitude to be considered safe.