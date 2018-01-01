Private Jinshanling to Simatai West Great Wall Hiking Tour from Beijing

Being picked up from your hotel at certain time, you'll be driven directly to Jinshanling Great Wall. This is a guideless hiking tour from Jingshanling Great Wall to West Simatai Great Wall. It takes an average of 3.5 hours to cross through 22 ancient towers, on rugged up and down mountain inclines. So far Jinshanling Great Wall is the most beautiful and least touristic section among all the Great Wall sections. Since this is a transfer service, you need to prepare some food for lunch, and buy the entrance ticket by yourself. But the shcedule can be as flexible as possible. As along as the whole service be adapted in maximal 10 hours, you can decide your own departure time. (But not too late, because Jinshanling Great Wall is very far from the city, plus the traffic in the morning). Unlike other sections of the wall that are crowded by tourists and vendors, this section of the Great Wall is rather tranquil, and the stones that make up the ruins are hundreds of years old, most of them even in their original condition. The views are some of the most breathtaking ones that you'll see all around China. You'll see both original part and restored part at Jinshanling. As the most popular hiking trip of Great Wall around Beijing, it will show you both Jinshanling Great Wall and west Simatai Great Wall sections within 3 hours. Due to the closure of Simatai section, you are not able to walk through all the way to Simtai.But you will walk from Jinshanling Great Wall eastward to Simatai West, to the 22nd tower. You can also take the cable car to go directly from the 1st tower to the 16th tower and then hike the rest, just that you need to pay the cable car ticket at your own expenses. It is the best place for keen photographers along the wall. Regarding fitness it is a medium-level hiking for all ages. This section offers arguably the finest hiking anywhere on the Great Wall. It is extremely photogenic, with over 15 watch-towers, and steep gradients that give constantly changing perspectives and wide, open views. There is fascinating variety in the watch-towers. This section of the wall is wild, ruined, preserved and original. On a clear day, it is difficult to fail to take good photographs here. As this trip starts from Jinshanling and ends at Simatai West, you'd have to finish the whole hiking parking around 3.7 miles and the car will wait for you at the exit. After this, you will be taken back to your hotel in Beijing city center. Departure time: 06:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Inclusion: Transfer in air-con vehicle with experienced driver; Hotel pick-up and drop-off; Bottled water. Exclusion: Meal; Tour guide; Entrance fee; Cable car ticket; Any other personal expense.