Great Wall at Gubeikou and Jinshanling Private Sunset Tour
Your guide will meet you at your hotel lobby in Beijing at 11:00 a.m. Sit back and relax in your vehicle as you get driven the two hours over to the Great Wall at Gubeikou. Your adventure begins at Gubeikou village with a short climb up to a broken tower. Walk eastward, and enjoy plenty of photography stops before you reach one of the other towers. From there, you can see stunning views of Gubeikou mountain. Stop for a late lunch at a local restaurant around 2:30 p.m., and after you're done eating, ride on to Great Wall at Jinshanling. Hike for an hour before reaching a great place to watch the sunset.Once you're done watching the sunset, your guide drives you back your Beijing hotel. Arrive at your hotel at about 9 p.m.
Full-Day Jinshanling Great Wall to Simatai Hike from Beijing
Meet your guide at the designated departure point and head out by 07:30 a.m. Travel to the Jinshanling Great Wall entrance, approximately 3-hours from Beijing. Hike approximately 6km (3.7m) from Jinshanling to the 22nd watchtower on the way to Simatai West. Ride the cable car from the first tower to the sixteenth tower and then hike the rest, if you prefer. Enjoy this tranquil section of the wall with its majestic mountains as a backdrop. Take advantage of this striking area with its fifteen watchtowers, steep gradients offering an ever-changing perspective and the balance of wild forest with the best preserved section of the Great Wall. Hike from Jinshanling towards Simatai West ending at the 22nd watchtower. See the gradual change from the restored areas of the wall near Jinshanling and the deteriorated sections as you come closer to Simatai West. Observe how the watchtowers in this section have three to four embrasures versus the one to two their counterparts in other sections have. Note the varying shapes of the watchtowers, due to the varying terrain. You don't need to worry about the hiking, as you can hike on your own pace and meet the group and the tour guide at the other end. You'll have enough time on the Great Wall and feel more flexible to take photos and enjoy the scenery. NO SHOPPING AT ALL! NO ANY JADE FACTORY! Meeting Time: 07:30 a.m. Meeting Point: Exit C of subway station Zhang Zi Zhong Lu on Line 5. Return Time: 17:30 (to downtown Beijing) Inclusion: Entrance fees; Professional guide; Transport by air-conditioned coach vehicle. Exclusion: Lunch; Gratuities (optional); Hotel pickup and drop-off; Cable car ticket (optional).
One Day Group Tour of Jinshanling Great Wall Hiking in Beijing
On this group hiking tour, you'll be picked up from your hotel in downtown Beijing at around 6:00 am. You can relax and enjoy the scenic route on your 2 hours riding from downtown to Jinshanling. Jinshanling's Great Wall is in a mountainous area about 80 miles northeast of central Beijing. The Jinshanling section is known as the "Paradise of Photographers" and a popular tourist destination because of its magnificent appearance and intoxicating scenery. Once you arrive in Jinshanling, you'll embark on a 3 hours hike where you'll explore original architecture and will have the opportunity to take some stunning photos. You'll enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant. At the end of your tour, you'll be driven back downtown and dropped off at Dongzhimen or nearby subway station by around 5:00 pm. This is where your tour ends. You can take either the subway or taxi to get to your final destination (at your own expense).
Private Jinshanling to Simatai West Great Wall Hiking Tour from Beijing
Being picked up from your hotel at certain time, you'll be driven directly to Jinshanling Great Wall. This is a guideless hiking tour from Jingshanling Great Wall to West Simatai Great Wall. It takes an average of 3.5 hours to cross through 22 ancient towers, on rugged up and down mountain inclines. So far Jinshanling Great Wall is the most beautiful and least touristic section among all the Great Wall sections. Since this is a transfer service, you need to prepare some food for lunch, and buy the entrance ticket by yourself. But the shcedule can be as flexible as possible. As along as the whole service be adapted in maximal 10 hours, you can decide your own departure time. (But not too late, because Jinshanling Great Wall is very far from the city, plus the traffic in the morning). Unlike other sections of the wall that are crowded by tourists and vendors, this section of the Great Wall is rather tranquil, and the stones that make up the ruins are hundreds of years old, most of them even in their original condition. The views are some of the most breathtaking ones that you'll see all around China. You'll see both original part and restored part at Jinshanling. As the most popular hiking trip of Great Wall around Beijing, it will show you both Jinshanling Great Wall and west Simatai Great Wall sections within 3 hours. Due to the closure of Simatai section, you are not able to walk through all the way to Simtai.But you will walk from Jinshanling Great Wall eastward to Simatai West, to the 22nd tower. You can also take the cable car to go directly from the 1st tower to the 16th tower and then hike the rest, just that you need to pay the cable car ticket at your own expenses. It is the best place for keen photographers along the wall. Regarding fitness it is a medium-level hiking for all ages. This section offers arguably the finest hiking anywhere on the Great Wall. It is extremely photogenic, with over 15 watch-towers, and steep gradients that give constantly changing perspectives and wide, open views. There is fascinating variety in the watch-towers. This section of the wall is wild, ruined, preserved and original. On a clear day, it is difficult to fail to take good photographs here. As this trip starts from Jinshanling and ends at Simatai West, you'd have to finish the whole hiking parking around 3.7 miles and the car will wait for you at the exit. After this, you will be taken back to your hotel in Beijing city center. Departure time: 06:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Inclusion: Transfer in air-con vehicle with experienced driver; Hotel pick-up and drop-off; Bottled water. Exclusion: Meal; Tour guide; Entrance fee; Cable car ticket; Any other personal expense.
3-Day Private Hiking Adventure on the Great Wall: Gubeikou, Jinshanling and Simatai
After pickup from your Beijing hotel, you’ll be ready to begin your 3-day hiking adventure. Discover the Gubeikou, Jinshanling and Simatai sections of the wall – all lesser-traveled parts away from tourists that feature structural elements in their original form.Enjoy adventurous and sometimes challenging hikes led by an expert English-speaking guide, who’ll provide assistance, support and interesting commentary about the wall throughout your journey. On your first day, you’ll receive an introductory briefing regarding the terrain and safety requirements. You'll hike between 4 and 10 miles (6 and 16 km) every day and ascend between 1,640 and 2,625 feet (500 and 800 meters), and there will always be a support vehicle and driver nearby for assistance. You'll stay at a hotel and then in a village guesthouse, both near the wall. Daily meals are included: picnic lunches include sandwiches, fruit, cookies and nuts, and breakfasts and dinners will be cooked at your campsite or in a local farmer’s home. You'll also have hot tea or coffee every morning and water throughout your trip.For a detailed schedule, see the Itinerary section below.
Sunset Tour of Jinshanling Great Wall from Beijing
Meet your guide at the designated departure point and time, then head out on the road toward the Great Wall. The journey to the Jinshanling Great Wall entrance will be approximately 3-hours from Beijing. Upon arrival, hike approximately 2.5 mi (4 km) from the 14th watchtower at Jinshanling and hike back to the first watchtower. Enjoy this tranquil section of the wall with its majestic mountains as a backdrop. Take advantage of this striking area with its fifteen watchtowers, steep gradients offering an ever-changing perspective and the balance of wild forest with the best preserved section of the Great Wall. Hiking at Jinshanling Great Wall, see the gradual change from the restored areas of the wall near Jinshanling and the deteriorated sections as you go further to the west. Observe how the watchtowers in this section have three to four embrasures versus the one or two their counterparts have in other sections. Note the varying shapes of the watchtowers, due to the varying terrain. Stop at the 3rd watchtower which is the best place to take in the views of the gorgeous sunset. At the end of the hike, return to your air-conditioned vehicle, then sit back, relax and enjoy the return to Beijing. Meeting time and return time: May, June, July, August : 13:20; 21:30-22:00; September: 12:20; 21:00-21:30; March, April, October: 13:00; 20:30-21:00; November, December, January, February: 12:00; 20:00-20:30. Meeting Point: lobby of your centrally located hotel in Beijing. Inclusion: Entrance fees; Guide (guide and driver is the same person); Transport by air-conditioned vehicle; One bottle of water; Simple snacks. Exclusion:Food and drinks;Gratuities (optional);Cable car ticket (optional);