Welcome to Bādálǐng
Top experiences in Bādálǐng
Bādálǐng activities
Private Tour: Ming Tombs and Mutianyu Great Wall from Beijing
After complimentary pickup from your hotel in Beijing, enjoy a scenic hour drive to the Ming Tombs, one of Beijing’s major historic landmarks. Visit the Chang Ling Tomb, one of the most well-preserved tombs from the Ming Dynasty. Walk through the magnificent halls to the Hall of Eminent Favors, containing a statue of the Yongle Emperor and a beautiful interior with cedar wood columns. Your private guide will share with you the history of the site, including stories about the excavations from these imperial tombs. Enjoy a traditional Chinese lunch and visit the famous Longdi Jade Factory to see how jade is carved. Then, head to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. This towering granite wall, extending 7,381 feet (2,250 meters), was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644) as a military alternative to the Great Wall of China at Badaling. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall is characterized by grand military towers along the wall and is lined with green trees and flowers. Take a cable car ride to the top to get fantastic views of the Great Wall stretching into the distance. On the way back to Beijing, stop at a local shop to view Ming Dynasty cloisonné artwork, ranging from colorful enamel bowls to intricately designed vases.
Badaling Great Wall and Ming Tombs Full-Day Tour from Beijing
Start your memorable Beijing tour in the morning from 7:30am to 8:00am. The guide will call your room phone number once they have arrived at your hotel. Then you'll be driven approximately 70-miles away from downtown Beijing to the Great Wall at Badaling. Do some sightseeing on the most famous part of the Great Wall, the Badaling section, for approximately 2-hours. By paying an extra fee, the cable car is a good choice if you want to get to the highest point there and take the whole beautiful bird view. Afterwards, drive approximately 30-minutes to a local restaurant for some authentic Chinese food near the Ming Tombs.After lunch, take a 20-minute drive to the Ming Tombs, the best preserved Chinese imperial tombs with 500 years of history. Visit the largest one among all others: Changling, it is the tomb for Emperor Yongle.After the Ming Tombs visit, you will head to the National Olympic Stadium and get an outside look at the Bird's Nest and Water Cube. The Bird's Nest is a marvel of architecture. You will be impressed by the amazing structure and fabulous design. The best time to visit will be from afternoon until evening.At the end, you will be driven back to your hotel at approximately 5:00pm.
Private Beijing Day Trip: Mutianyu Great Wall and Ming Tombs
Your driver and guide will pick you up from your Beijing city hotel at 8:00am. It takes 1.5 hours to the Wall from downtown Beijing.The Great Wall at Mutianyu is a little further from Beijing than the most popular section at Badaling, but it doesn't get as crowded. This section of the Wall is fully restored, there are hand rails to help you up on the very steep parts and the views are spectacular. After a nice lunch at local Chinese restaurants, we will visit the Ming Tombs. Ming Tombs are mausoleums of thirteen emperors of the Ming dynasty. It is the largest clusters of imperial cemeteries in China.Since 1409 with the construction of Changling Tomb for Emperor Zhu Di, the Ming Tombs was completed in 1644 when the Emperor Chongzhen was buried in Siling Tomb. There are three parts are opened to public, the Sacred Way, Changling Tomb and Dingling Tomb. The Sacred Way is the first attraction of Ming Tombs,which is a main way leading to the thirteen imperial tombs inside the scenic area. The two lines of stone lifelike sculptures (12 beasts and 6 officials) on both sides are the highlight of the Sacred Way which are quite popular with visitors.Among the Ming Tombs,Changling is the largest, earliest and most magnificent with best preserved found constructions. Dingling is the only one that the underground palace was excavated. You will visit one of them based on your interests.After finishing your trip to Great Wall and the Ming Tombs, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Private Layover Tour: Great Wall, Tiananmen Sq, Forbidden City
On arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, you'll see your driver and tour guide holding a card with your name: they'll help you with your bags as you hop into the climate-controlled vehicle. It takes about an hour to drive to one of the most famous landmarks in the world, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Great Wall. Less crowded than the Great Wall at Badaling, the Great Wall at Mutianyu is famous for its beautiful surroundings, with forest-clad hills and fresh mountain air. Enjoy a couple of hours hiking along the fully restored wall with your guide. Cable car up and toboggan to slide down would bring be more interesting for your trip. Enjoy an authentic Chinese lunch at a nearby restaurant before driving into the city. The journey takes around an hour and 40 minutes, traffic depending. Your first stop will be the world's largest city square: Tiananmen Square. Your guide will show you the Great Hall of the People, China's answer to the Capitol, the gigantic National Museum of China, and the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, where the revolutionary leader's remains are preserved for posterity. From here, it's about a 15-minute walk to the UNESCO-listed Forbidden City, Beijing's imperial palace and home to almost 600 years of history. Between 1420 and 1912 no fewer than 24 emperors, both Ming and Qing, ruled from here. You'll spend a couple of hours here with your guide, discovering highlights from entrance halls to private quarters, gardens, and museums. At the end of your tour, your driver and guide will drop you back at the airport in good time for your onward flight. Please note: the Forbidden City is closed on Monday. On this day, you'll visit the UNESCO-listed Summer Palace, the emperors' lakeside summer retreat, instead.
Private tour of Mutianyu Great Wall
Located in the Huairou District, Mutianyu is the longest intact section of The Great Wall at a length of 5,400 meters.The surrounding area is plush with flourishing grasses and dense forests. Vegetation covers ninety-six percent of the land, higher than any other part of the Great Wall. Far fewer tour groups come here than go to Badaling, so the crowds are much more manageable, and there is also the opportunity to do some excellent hiking.History:The Mutianyu area was once just a small village. However, when the wall was built it was named as the most dangerous part due to its important geographic location.This pass played a role as one of the most important strategic points in the mission to protect the capital of ancient China along with the Ming tombs during the Ming dynasty.In 1569, the Mutianyu Great Wall was rebuilt by the famous general Qiji guang.
Full-Day Tour of Mutianyu Great Wall, Water Cube and Bird's Nest
Your tour guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby at approximately 8:00am. After a 2-hour drive, you will arrive at Mutianyu Great Wall. It offers you an alternative experience of visiting Great Wall. Compared to the popular Wall at Badaling section, this Section is older than Badaling and is a more challenging climb, so an easy cable car ride to the top is offered. Before enjoying the panoramic views of the Mutianyu Great Wall, however, you will visit the National Stone Place and learn about china's most precious stone. For lunch you will savor a typical home-style meal served in a farmer’s courtyard. Then as you return from the journey, you will experience a traditional and relaxing tea ceremony before being dropped off at your hotel at approximately