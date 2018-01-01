Welcome to Wǔdàlián Chí

Formed by a series of volcanic eruptions, the Wǔdàlián Chí (五大连池) is a nature reserve boasting one of northern China’s most mesmerising landscapes. It’s a genuine Lost World with vast fields of hardened lava, rivers of basalt, volcanic peaks, azure lakes and the odd little reed-lined pond. Although one day is enough for most people, you could spend days exploring.

Read More