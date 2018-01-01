Lady Muskoka Boat Cruise

The Lady Muskoka has been running cruises in Muskoka for over 50 years. Our cruises travels through the heart of Muskoka. You'll see and experience everything Muskoka has to offer. Wildlife, cottage life, Millionaire's Row and everything in-between.Situated in picturesque Bracebridge, the 300 Passenger Lady Muskoka offers an incredible sightseeing opportunity you're sure to remember. Ranked #1 tour in Bracebridge, Muskoka on TripAdvisor, the Lady Muskoka boat cruise is handicap accessible and offers open and closed decks with plenty of seating. Enjoy full food and bar service on board as you spend approximately 40 minutes on the Muskoka River each way. The remaining cruise is out on Lake Muskoka and every trip includes a view of Millionaire's Row.