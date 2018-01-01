Welcome to Koh Ker
Long one of Cambodia’s most remote and inaccessible temple complexes, the toll road from Dam Dek (via Beng Mealea) has placed Koh Ker (pronounced ko-kayer) within day-tripping distance of Siem Reap. To really appreciate the temples – the ensemble has 42 major structures in an area that measures 9km by 4km – some visitors prefer to spend a night here.
Top experiences in Koh Ker
Koh Ker activities
Private Tour to Beng Mealea Jungle Temple and Koh Ker
In the morning after breakfast you drive to see the pyramid shaped temple of Koh Ker. In the past Koh Ker was the capital of the Khmer empire. The temple is 36-metre (118 ft) high and very impressive because the architecture is different from the style you will find in Angkor Wat Park. Afterwards we go to see the Jungle Temple (Beng Mealea). This temple is very special because it was not rebuilt and vegetation grows inside the temple and around the stones. You will feel like Indiana Jones while exploring this temple! There are some restaurants nearby the temple for lunch or having a drink. Take your time to enjoy the temple. The driver is flexible with time and will wait for you.
One day Koh Ker and Beng Mealea with lunch
Meet and greet on a private coach with English Speaking guide for pick up Start tour at Koh Ker Highlights: Koh Ker is a unique temple often overlooked by tourists due to its location. Koh Ker is around 120km from Siem Reap town and it takes a while to get there. But once you’ve seen Koh Ker, you’ll see why the journey is worth it. Lunch at the local restaurant Continue tour Beng Mealea Highlights: It was thought that King Suryavarman II built Beng Mealea, but it’s not known for certain. The temple is indentical to Angkor Wat, but smaller in size. However, Beng Mealea is still one of the largest temples built during the Khmer empire. Back to hotelEnd of tour
Koh Ker - Off the Beaten Track -Private Day Tour
This private, customizable tour begins, ideally, at 7:30am in the morning, in front of your Siem Reap hotel. It's an early start to beat the crowds and minimize your time in the midday heat. Outside your hotel you will be greeted by our experienced, english speaking local driver. Feel free to ask for variations on this tour - as long as they fall within the same the time and distance - it's your day and we want to take you 'off the beaten track'.The first scheduled stop is 120km away, at Koh Ker, one of the last areas in Cambodia to be de-mined it has had relatively few visitors until recently, and remains much quieter than anything around the Angkor Area.With far fewer visitors you can relax, take your time and feel much more like you should feel when exploring ancient ruins. Normally, the first temple we visit is the Pyramid Temple: Prasad Thom - literally the big temple, which was built in 928-944 AD, there are 5 levels and the temple is over 35 meters high. If you have the energy from the top view you can see kilometers of rice fields surrounded with jungle. Next up around 1km from here we go to see some of the largest Shiva linga in Cambodia at either Prasad Thneng, or Prasad Leung or both.After touring the pyramid temple area, with your driver you'll visit Prasad Bram, mostly famous for being engulfed by a strangler fig, this is one of the more popular photo stops for our clients. Prasad Bram means five temples, but we might say it's now 3 towers at various stages of returning to the Jungle. Comparatively quiet, with few tourists, so you can feel calm and peaceful in the jungle with the birds singing.After lunch we make our way to The Jungle Temple of Beng Mealea, stopping on the way if you like to see a local tapioca, banana, mango or rubber plantation along the way, as you like. Similar in appearance to more famous Ta Prohm but without same level of crowds, your are much more likely to feel like Indianna Jones at Beng Mealea than close to Angkor Wat. Spend the afternoon photographing the fascinating 12 centuries old temple, or just wandering about.After visiting all these sites your tour will end around 6:30pm when you're dropped at your Siem Reap hotel or restaurant.
Beng Melea and Koh Ker Temple - Join group tour
This morning we drive to Beng Mealea and Koh Ker begins with a pick-up from your hotel in Siem Reap. Your driver guide will take you through lush Khmer countryside to the remote Beng Mealea temple. Explore the 11th-century ruins emerging from the tangled overgrowth of Cambodian jungle at Beng Mealea, then enjoy a picnic lunch in the grounds. After taking in the ancient beauty of the temple, drive 1-hour onwards to Koh Ker, north-east of Siem Reap. Discover the ancient Koh Ker temples, once known as Chok Gargyar. This was the Khmer capital under Jayavarman, before the capital was moved to Angkor Wat in 944 A.D. At Koh Ker, explore the 30 major structures of the mysterious site and walk through the ruins of sacred buildings and religious sculptures. Some of the giant sculptures from Koh Ker now make-up the collection at the grand National Museum in Phnom Penh. After your full-day visiting Cambodia's lost temples and mystical jungles, you'll be driven back to your hotel in Siem Reap.
02 Days - Explore Beng Mealea, Koh Ker and Preah Vihear (Remote Temples)
Day 01: Siem Reap – Beng Mealea – Koh Ker - Preah Vihear Today, your driver pick up from your hotel at 7 am and then take a full day trip to Koh Ker and Beng Mealea temples, they both are located in the beautiful rural hinterlands of Siem Reap. Travel off the-beaten track to visit the spectacular ruins of Beng Mealea, which was constructed by King Suryavarman II (1113-1150 AD). It preceded and may have served as a prototype of sorts for Angkor Wat. Contrary to Angkor, few carvings or bas-reliefs are evident. Today the temple is largely overrun by vegetation and the stone walls are crumbling which adds to its charm in a unique way and then we are heading to Koh Ker temple, the former capital of the Khmer Empire between 928 and 944 A.D. The style of the Koh Ker temple is different from any other temple in Cambodia and has more of a resemblance to the ancient pyramids of Egypt. Partially overgrown by the forest and inhabited only by birds, this temple and its surroundings are an exceptional experience. Enjoy a simple picnic lunch near the temple (your own account) and continue to visit other ancient structures in the peaceful area. After your visit, drive to Saem district near Preah Vihea temple where you are going to visit tomorrow morning. Check in hotel and overnight in Saem district, Preah Vihea province. Day 02: Preah Vihear Mountain Temple – Siem Reap City Breakfast, then visit Prasat Preah Vihear is a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Superb temple-mountain dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. It stretches for 800 m and is composed of a series of sanctuaries, linked by long galleries. Perched at 625 m, on the edge of the Thai border, it offers a spectacular view of the Cambodian plain. Get down for this mountain temple and then drive back to Siem Reap. Drop off at your hotel and end services.Breakfast is included.
3-Day Grand, Small, and Roluos Group Package Tour
Day 1 Morning Time After breakfast, we'll start the tour with a short journey to Banteay Srei which is a beautiful temple located about 35km outside of Siem Reap town. You'll also have the opportunity to stop at a local community along the way and I will help you to experience the daily life of the locals living there. We can also taste some palm wine and palm sugar (depending on the season) and try other local products. On the way back we'll stop at the landmine museum. We'll then stop for lunch at a local restaurant. In the afternoon, we'll continue the tour to Pre Rup temple which was builtin 962 by King Rajendravarman. It's a temple mountain made from brick, laterite, and sandstone. Next is Ta Som temple which is a small temple built in the 12th century by King Jayavarman VII. Neak Pean is a small temple which was built on an artificial island in the middle of a baray. This baray was associated with Preah Khan temple which now lays in ruins and is a wonderful thing to see. The temple succumbed to the jungle and there are trees growing through the structure. Day 2 Morning Time We'll visit Angkor Thom and the site of the ancient Royal Palace, the Terrace of the Leper King, The Elephant Terrace, Baphuon Temple, and the popular Bayon temple. Bayon is famous for the many faces which always seem to be looking right at you! Bayon was built in the 13th centur. We 'll also stop to get photos of the Angkor Thom South Gate with it's stunning gate and causeway. After Angkor Thom, we'll see Ta Prohm which is one of the most famous temples in the park. It was built in the mid 12th to early 13th century and was originally used as a Buddhist monastery and university. Nowadays, it's more famous for its appearance in Tomb Raider. Afternoon Time After lunch, we will visit Angkor Wat temple was built in 1113 - 1150 AD by King Suryavarman and it measures 330 metres by 260 metres. Angkor Wat has three levels with 5 main towers. Angkor Wat has become the national symbol of Cambodia and is even found on the nation's flag as it symbolises the soul of the country. Finally, we'll also go to see Banteay Srei temple. This unique temple is another popular with tourists because the intricate carvings are still clearly visible today. Day 3 Morning Time We'll visit Roluos group which is used to be the capital city of the Khmer Empire before it was moved briefly to Koh Ker. All of the temples, Lolei, Preah Ko, and Bakong were Buddhist temples. We'll then stop for lunch at a local restaurant. Afternoon Time After lunch, we'll visit a local village and market. We'll then head over to Sunset at Bakheng Mountain which was established in the early 10th century to see the wonderful view over Angkor Wat.