3-Day Grand, Small, and Roluos Group Package Tour

Day 1 Morning Time After breakfast, we'll start the tour with a short journey to Banteay Srei which is a beautiful temple located about 35km outside of Siem Reap town. You'll also have the opportunity to stop at a local community along the way and I will help you to experience the daily life of the locals living there. We can also taste some palm wine and palm sugar (depending on the season) and try other local products. On the way back we'll stop at the landmine museum. We'll then stop for lunch at a local restaurant. In the afternoon, we'll continue the tour to Pre Rup temple which was builtin 962 by King Rajendravarman. It's a temple mountain made from brick, laterite, and sandstone. Next is Ta Som temple which is a small temple built in the 12th century by King Jayavarman VII. Neak Pean is a small temple which was built on an artificial island in the middle of a baray. This baray was associated with Preah Khan temple which now lays in ruins and is a wonderful thing to see. The temple succumbed to the jungle and there are trees growing through the structure. Day 2 Morning Time We'll visit Angkor Thom and the site of the ancient Royal Palace, the Terrace of the Leper King, The Elephant Terrace, Baphuon Temple, and the popular Bayon temple. Bayon is famous for the many faces which always seem to be looking right at you! Bayon was built in the 13th centur. We 'll also stop to get photos of the Angkor Thom South Gate with it's stunning gate and causeway. After Angkor Thom, we'll see Ta Prohm which is one of the most famous temples in the park. It was built in the mid 12th to early 13th century and was originally used as a Buddhist monastery and university. Nowadays, it's more famous for its appearance in Tomb Raider. Afternoon Time After lunch, we will visit Angkor Wat temple was built in 1113 - 1150 AD by King Suryavarman and it measures 330 metres by 260 metres. Angkor Wat has three levels with 5 main towers. Angkor Wat has become the national symbol of Cambodia and is even found on the nation's flag as it symbolises the soul of the country. Finally, we'll also go to see Banteay Srei temple. This unique temple is another popular with tourists because the intricate carvings are still clearly visible today. Day 3 Morning Time We'll visit Roluos group which is used to be the capital city of the Khmer Empire before it was moved briefly to Koh Ker. All of the temples, Lolei, Preah Ko, and Bakong were Buddhist temples. We'll then stop for lunch at a local restaurant. Afternoon Time After lunch, we'll visit a local village and market. We'll then head over to Sunset at Bakheng Mountain which was established in the early 10th century to see the wonderful view over Angkor Wat.