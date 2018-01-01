Rozhen Monastery and Melnik Hiking with Food Tasting - Private Tour from Sofia

The tour starts at 9.00 from the hotel that you are staying in Sofia. Your first stop which will be Melnik. The smallest town in Bulgaria, Melnik, is nested in the south slopes of Pirin, among sand pyramids with queer forms. It is situated in the Sandanski Municipality, Blagoevgrad county, 175 km south from Sofia, and it is only 30 km from the borderline with Greece. The findings from the antiquity discovered upon the archaeological diggings testify for its centuries-old history. Melnik is declared a natural and architectural reserve and it attracts thousands of tourists annually. The wine which is produced by the unique Bulgarian brand Wide Melnik Vine has a wonderful quality, scents of ripe cherry, herbs, and in the presence of an oak it develops nuances of tobacco and leather. It is one of the attractions of the town and the region, and it attracts many admirers from the whole world. You can sample it in some of the wineries and cellars in the town and around it. After a stop for lunch in a typical Bulgarian restourant you will star the hiking tour to Rozhen monastery. It is the largest Orthodox monastery in the Pirin region. The monastery is comparatively well preserved and every year it is visited by many tourists from various countries.