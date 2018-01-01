Welcome to Penedo

Note the elegant sculpture of Christ, standing tall in a riverboat, at the entrance to town: it's a hint at the significance of Penedo's position on the Rio São Francisco. The city is the colonial masterpiece of the state, known for its many baroque churches and decorative architecture. It's not much to look at from the dusty (or muddy) riverfront square – to experience Penedo's charms, you'll have to wander up into the hilly cobblestoned streets. It's busy by day, when Penedo’s downtown bustles with a daily market as people from surrounding villages pour in to do their shopping, and quiet at night. Apart from a few hotels and organized excursions on the river, Penedo is almost unaltered by tourism.