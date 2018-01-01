Welcome to Seefeld
Seefeld sits high on a south-facing plateau, ringed by the fearsome limestone peaks of the Wetterstein and Karwendel Alps. While most Tyrolean resorts are crazy about downhill, Seefeld’s first love is Langlauf (cross-country skiing), and fans of the sport flock here to skate and glide along 279km of prepared trails in winter.
Seefeld was the proud co-host of the Winter Olympic Games in 1964 and 1976 and the Winter Youth Olympics in 2012. It's currently gearing up to host the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2019.
Top experiences in Seefeld
