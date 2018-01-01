Welcome to Mayrhofen

Mayrhofen is ever so traditional in summer, with its alpine dairies, trails twisting high into the mountains and stein-swinging Volksmusik pouring out of every Gasthof. But it dances to a different tune in winter. The skiing at Ahorn and Penken is some of the country’s finest, a double whammy of cruising and kamikaze in the shadow of the glaciated Zillertal range, and the après-ski is the hottest this side of the Tyrolean Alps.

Top experiences in Mayrhofen

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Mayrhofen activities

$623.57 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Transfer from Munich to Tirol (Austria)

During your private trip to Tirol with our experienced driver you can choose from some drinks (water is inclueded in price, beer for extra fee) and press on board. All our cars are clean and comfortable, with air-conditioning. The trip from Munich to any Tirol city center takes approx. 2-4 hours, depends on the rout and traffic. The pick-up point is any place in Munich, hotel or airport or any bus and train station, and drop-off point is any place in Tirol in Austria (Solden, Ischgl, Mayrhofen, Gerlos and any other). If you are travelling by plane and pick-up place is Munich airport, please write your flight number, the driver will check the flight information and will correct the pick-up time up to actual time of your arrival. You may choose the car from Skoda Superb for 1-3 people or Mercedes Benz Vito vans for 1-7 people. Anyway the transfer and vehicle is provided for you only, NO SHUTTLE TRANSFER. We work 24/7, includes all holidays.
See More Activities