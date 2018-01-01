Private Transfer from Munich to Tirol (Austria)

During your private trip to Tirol with our experienced driver you can choose from some drinks (water is inclueded in price, beer for extra fee) and press on board. All our cars are clean and comfortable, with air-conditioning. The trip from Munich to any Tirol city center takes approx. 2-4 hours, depends on the rout and traffic. The pick-up point is any place in Munich, hotel or airport or any bus and train station, and drop-off point is any place in Tirol in Austria (Solden, Ischgl, Mayrhofen, Gerlos and any other). If you are travelling by plane and pick-up place is Munich airport, please write your flight number, the driver will check the flight information and will correct the pick-up time up to actual time of your arrival. You may choose the car from Skoda Superb for 1-3 people or Mercedes Benz Vito vans for 1-7 people. Anyway the transfer and vehicle is provided for you only, NO SHUTTLE TRANSFER. We work 24/7, includes all holidays.