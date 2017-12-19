Welcome to Tyrol
Top experiences in Tyrol
Recent articles
Tyrol activities
Tyrolean Folk Show in Innsbruck
Start your evening with pickup from your central Innsbruck hotel, and then travel to Sandwirt Restaurant, where you'll enjoy your Tyrolean evening with its owners, the welcoming Gundolf family. Austrian folk music has been played by the family since the 18th-century, meaning you’ll see the most authentic dances that have been passed down through generations.Upon arrival you'll be served a complimentary drink (a glass of beer, wine or a soft drink) and then take your seat to watch the 1.5-hour show. Dressed in typical Austrian attire of lederhosen and dirndls, the dancers will keep you entertained with raucous yodeling, cow-bell ringing and folk dancing. Clap along with dances like the Schuhplattler, a jig where shoes are slapped at each other (originally danced by Tyrolean men to woo the ladies), and then stamp your feet to the woodchopper’s dance -- Tiroler Holzhackertanz. If you’re eager to really immerse yourself in Austrian culture for the evening, then upgrade to include a 3-course meal with your show. Eat either before or during the performance, feasting on Austrian specialties like wiener schnitzel (breaded pork scallops served with lemon). See below for a sample menu.After the show, you'll be taken back to your hotel.
Cable Car Round-Trip from Innsbruck to Hafelekar
Once you meet at a designated meeting point in Innsbruck, you can get ready for this round-trip to Innsbruck's Nordkette, which is a part of Austria's largest natural park. Once you get to the 300-meter high mountain station of the cable car Hungerburg (designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid) you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the city. After reaching the Hungerburg station, a short walk across Hermann Buhl Square, named after the world-famous Austrian mountaineer, you will be led to the cable car station. With the cable car Seegrube you can reach the 1905-meter high Seegrube in just 8 minutes, you will be offered several stops along the way, including a stop at the Alpine Zoo, which is a favorite among families. Once you get there you can enjoy a great panorama of the middle Inn Valley. You can also watch local daredevils racing down Europe’s steepest ski route. The rocky face of the Karwendel has always lured climbing enthusiasts, and is also where Hermann Buhl trained before his first ascents of the 26,246 ft Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak summits.In order to reach the highest view point, you must go further, to the 2256-meter high Hafelekar. The alpine park, which borders Hafelekar, has over 3,000 species of wildlife and more than 1,305 species of plants and fauna and is an absolute must for nature lovers. You will probably catch a glimpse of the normally shy wildlife, but the real highlight is the unique panorama of city and mountains.
48-Hour Innsbruck Card, Traditional Café, and Austrian Dinner
Your Innsbruck sightseeing combo includes the following features. Your vouchers will be delivered to your Innsbruck hotel so you can begin your independent exploration of the city as soon as you want! 48-hour Innsbruck CardYour 48-hour Innsbruck Card is the easiest way to explore the Austrian city on your own. Valid for 48 hours, the card includes entrance to museums and other attractions, a round-trip ride on any cable car or funicular railway, public bus and tram transport, entrance to Swarovski Crystal World, discounted entrance to Tratzberg Castle, a 3-hour bike rental, discounts at Casino Innsbruck, discounts at retail stores and much more.Cake and Coffee at Café Sacher InnsbruckEnjoy a piece of famous Sacher cake (Sachertorte) accompanied with hot coffee at this traditional coffee house in the heart of the Tyrol. Relax and linger a while in the winebar, restaurant and café, or head to the quiet interior courtyard to enjoy your delectable treat. Dinner at Theresienbrau RestaurantEnjoy a typical 3-course Austrian dinner at Theresienbrau. Located in the heart of Old Town, this cozy restaurant serves up traditional Austrian specialties.
Swarovski Crystal Worlds Ticket with Shuttle from Innsbruck
From Innsbruck Main Station, hop on the Swarovski Crystal Worlds shuttle bus to begin your crystal experience. Discover the Crystal Cloud, one of the top features, consisting of some 800,000 hand-mounted crystals—truly a sight to behold. See the Chambers of Wonder, and explore the magic of crystal in a dimension that has never before been seen. Visit the garden of the Giant and see its unique art installations, and if you have children, find the play tower and innovative outdoor playground landscape, where there's plenty of space to play and climb, south of the Giant. If you'd like to grab a bite to eat, visit the cafe and restaurant located by the gardens, which offer views of the surrounding landscape (own expense). When you're ready to leave, take the shuttle back to Innsbruck.
Swarovski Crystal Worlds Admission Ticket in Wattens
Discover the Crystal Cloud, one of the top highlights consisting of some 800,000 hand-mounted crystals and is a truly unique sight to behold. See the Chambers of Wonder and experience the magic of crystal in a dimension that has never been seen before. Explore the garden of the Giant and see its unique art installations. Find the play-tower and an innovative outdoor playground landscape for children of all ages with plenty of space to play and climb, south of the iconic Giant. The Cafe and Restaurant located by the gardens offer amazing views of the surrounding landscape and offers an unforgettable culinary delight for those interested in exploring unique flavors.Free WIFI and mobile visitor guide
Private Airport Round-Trip Transfer: Innsbruck Airport to Innsbruck Hotel And Return Trip
For the arrival transfer, upon your arrival at Innsbruck Airport, your driver will meet you at Innsbruck Airport's arrival hall where you will be greeted you a nameplate before you will be driven to your accommodation/hotel in the city. For your departure transfer, your driver will pick you up from your Innsbruck hotel from where you will be transported to Innsbruck Airport. In this case, your driver will meet you at lobby of your Innsbruck hotel.Enjoy this private round-trip transfer in Innsbruck to start and finish your stay in a most comfortable way.