Cable Car Round-Trip from Innsbruck to Hafelekar

Once you meet at a designated meeting point in Innsbruck, you can get ready for this round-trip to Innsbruck's Nordkette, which is a part of Austria's largest natural park. Once you get to the 300-meter high mountain station of the cable car Hungerburg (designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid) you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the city. After reaching the Hungerburg station, a short walk across Hermann Buhl Square, named after the world-famous Austrian mountaineer, you will be led to the cable car station. With the cable car Seegrube you can reach the 1905-meter high Seegrube in just 8 minutes, you will be offered several stops along the way, including a stop at the Alpine Zoo, which is a favorite among families. Once you get there you can enjoy a great panorama of the middle Inn Valley. You can also watch local daredevils racing down Europe’s steepest ski route. The rocky face of the Karwendel has always lured climbing enthusiasts, and is also where Hermann Buhl trained before his first ascents of the 26,246 ft Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak summits.In order to reach the highest view point, you must go further, to the 2256-meter high Hafelekar. The alpine park, which borders Hafelekar, has over 3,000 species of wildlife and more than 1,305 species of plants and fauna and is an absolute must for nature lovers. You will probably catch a glimpse of the normally shy wildlife, but the real highlight is the unique panorama of city and mountains.