Welcome to The Ötztal

Over millennia, the Ötztal (Ötz Valley) has been shaped into rugged splendour. No matter whether you’ve come to ski its snow-capped mountains, raft its white waters or hike to its summits, this valley is all about big wilderness. Guarding the Italian border and dominated by Tyrol’s highest peak, Wildspitze (3774m), this is one of three river valleys running north from the Ötztaler Alpen to drain into the Inn River.