2-Hour Small-Group Hiking Tour through the Hagenbach Gorge in Vienna Woods from Vienna

A hike through the heart of the nature resort Eichenhain in the northern Wienerwald (Vienna Forest). The best known hiking offer between Tulln and Klosterneuburg is Hagenbachklamm. The path winds gently along with the Hagenbach through the narrow valley, which in some places actually reminds of a gorge. Wooden bridges help the visitor to cross the leisurely gurgling brook and delight young and old. We have designed this tour as a round trip and also visit the village of Sankt Andrä.Hiking time: 2 hours | Difference in height: 170 meters | We are able to transport up to 6 persons by our own car!