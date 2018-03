Welcome to Lech & Zürs

Mountains huddle conspiratorially around the snow-sure slopes of the rugged Arlberg region, one of Austria’s top ski destinations. The best-known villages are picture-postcard Lech (1450m) and its smaller twin Zürs (1716m), 6km south. Because of their relative isolation, fabulous skiing and five-star hotels, the resorts are a magnet to royalty (Princess Diana used to ski here), celebrities and anyone who pretends to be such from behind Gucci shades.