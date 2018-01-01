Private Wachau Valley and Melk Abbey Tour from Vienna

Leave Vienna by luxury minivan in the morning and head west out of the city into the UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley. Renowned for its romantic countryside, complete with castles and crumbling ruins, the area is equally well-known for its winemaking heritage, and has gained a name for itself as Austria’s premier winemaking region.After roughly an hour on the road, stop for a wine tasting at a much-loved local heurigen (typical Austrian wine tavern) and sample up to five prestigious Wachau Valley wines. Sip on typically fragrant whites and note the rich minerality of the reds as your guide explains their characteristics.Continue your tour to the UNESCO-listed town of Dürnstein, for a tasting session of locally produced delicacies like jam, schnapps, chutneys and chocolate. Learn about the area’s use of quality ingredients from your guide, and then enjoy some free time in the town. Perhaps walk around Dürnstein Monastery (entrance own expense) or take a stroll around its pretty medieval streets. Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time, and then visit another wine tavern or restaurant for lunch (own expense).Hop back into your minivan and travel to the hills above Weissenkirchen – a picturesque Wachau Valley village named after its pretty white church. Stop at another heurigen for your second wine tasting, and then pose for pictures against the backdrop of rolling hills and pristine vineyards.Travel along the scenic backloads from Weissenkirchen to Spitz, where you’ll board a riverboat for your 1-hour Danube River cruise to the town of Melk (May to October only). One of the most scenic stretches of the magnificent Danube, the river valley is home to quintessential Austrian scenery, so get your camera ready to capture charming little villages stacked into the hillsides, separated only by vineyards, medieval castles and monasteries. If you travel on this tour during the winter, when the river cruise does not take place, your lunch at the wine tavern will be included in the price, and more time will be spent there instead.Step back onto dry land in Melk, and enjoy an hour of free time to explore Melk Abbey – a beautiful Benedictine monastery overlooking the town – before returning to Vienna, where your tour ends.