Welcome to Dürnstein
Busy with visitors in summer, Dürnstein completely shuts up shop over the winter.
Leave Vienna behind and hop on the train to Krems in the Wachau Valley with your guide. A UNESCO World Heritage site, this part of the Danube River Valley is renowned for its quality wines, agriculture, stunning villages and picturesque landscapes.When you arrive, you’ll be outfitted with a bike and helmet for your leisurely paced 14-mile (23-km) bike ride. Breathe in the fresh country air and take in the spectacular scenery as you ride through charming cobblestone villages, pausing to take pictures and learn about the region’s history and culture from your guide. You’ll cycle on a mostly flat route for no more than 20 minutes at a time, with a few small inclines leading up through the villages.Break up your bike tour with visits to two or three local wineries, where you'll relax and enjoy samples of local Austrian wine and other specialities.In between wine tastings, make the most of some free time to explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed medieval village of Dürnstein, one of the most-visited destinations in the Wachau region. Above the town, you’ll find the ruins of Kuenringer Castle, where King Richard the Lionheart was imprisoned in 1192. Meet with your group and guide again and head to your last stop, a family-run winery. Enjoy your own prepacked lunch or a BBQ lunch served by the winery (own expense); see sample menu below. Feel free to follow your lunch with some relaxation time by the Danube River. Perhaps go for a swim or enjoy a game of beach volleyball with other people in your group.Finish your time in the Wachau Valley with a scenic ferry ride across the Danube River, then board the train with your guide to get back to Vienna.Sample Menu:Main course (choice of one): Marinated steak, bratwurst sausages and Bernerwurst (sausages with bacon and cheese) served with Austrian-style potato salad, green salad and bread rolls Homemade vegetable patties and tofu sausage served with Austrian-style potato salad, green salad and bread rolls
Leave Vienna by luxury minivan in the morning and head west out of the city into the UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley. Renowned for its romantic countryside, complete with castles and crumbling ruins, the area is equally well-known for its winemaking heritage, and has gained a name for itself as Austria’s premier winemaking region.After roughly an hour on the road, stop for a wine tasting at a much-loved local heurigen (typical Austrian wine tavern) and sample up to five prestigious Wachau Valley wines. Sip on typically fragrant whites and note the rich minerality of the reds as your guide explains their characteristics.Continue your tour to the UNESCO-listed town of Dürnstein, for a tasting session of locally produced delicacies like jam, schnapps, chutneys and chocolate. Learn about the area’s use of quality ingredients from your guide, and then enjoy some free time in the town. Perhaps walk around Dürnstein Monastery (entrance own expense) or take a stroll around its pretty medieval streets. Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time, and then visit another wine tavern or restaurant for lunch (own expense).Hop back into your minivan and travel to the hills above Weissenkirchen – a picturesque Wachau Valley village named after its pretty white church. Stop at another heurigen for your second wine tasting, and then pose for pictures against the backdrop of rolling hills and pristine vineyards.Travel along the scenic backloads from Weissenkirchen to Spitz, where you’ll board a riverboat for your 1-hour Danube River cruise to the town of Melk (May to October only). One of the most scenic stretches of the magnificent Danube, the river valley is home to quintessential Austrian scenery, so get your camera ready to capture charming little villages stacked into the hillsides, separated only by vineyards, medieval castles and monasteries. If you travel on this tour during the winter, when the river cruise does not take place, your lunch at the wine tavern will be included in the price, and more time will be spent there instead.Step back onto dry land in Melk, and enjoy an hour of free time to explore Melk Abbey – a beautiful Benedictine monastery overlooking the town – before returning to Vienna, where your tour ends.