Welcome to Eastern Arnhem Land

The wildly beautiful coast and country of Eastern Arnhem Land (www.eastarnhemland.com.au) is really off the beaten track. About 4000 people live in the region's main settlement, Nhulunbuy, built to service the bauxite mine here. The 1963 plans to establish a manganese mine were hotly protested by the traditional owners, the Yolngu people; though mining proceeded, the case became an important step in establishing land rights. Some of the country's most respected art comes out of this region, too, including bark paintings, carved mimi figures, yidaki (didgeridoos), woven baskets and mats, and jewellery.