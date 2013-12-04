Half-Day Guided Rafting Adventure

This river rafting adventure is action-packed and ready to roll in either a boat or a kayak--it's your choice. Breathtaking in all the best ways, this exciting trip is our most popular, especially for families. Taking off north of Sun Valley at the Elk Creek launch site, ride into the famed rapid “Piece of Cake” that starts off a series of lively class II and III rapids. Between waves, you’ll swap stories with our great guides, learn about local wildlife, and take in some astonishing scenery. Finish with a thrilling three-quarter-mile stretch of class III rapids nicknamed “The Narrows,” and a stop at the clear, deep swimming hole of Jump Rock. Choose this trip in either paddle rafts or kayaks.Rock the waves on the Salmon River in the Sawtooth Wilderness, right outside of Sun Valley in Stanley, Idaho. For a pure, elevated experience that’s a real laugh riot, nothing beats a day on the river. It’s the ultimate summer getaway, literally a breath of fresh air with a splash of adventure.The guides have been running this stretch of the river since 1971, with a stellar safety (and smiles) record, their knowledge of (and love for) this spectacular place goes deep and wide. Soak it all in.