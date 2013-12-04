Welcome to Ketchum & Sun Valley

Occupying one of Idaho's more stunning natural locations, Sun Valley is a living piece of ski history. It was the first purpose-built ski resort in the US (a venture by the Union Pacific Railroad to boost ridership) and opened in 1936 to much fanfare, thanks to both its luxury showcase lodge and the world's first chairlift.

The ski area and town of Ketchum were popularized early on by celebrities like Ernest Hemingway, Clark Gable and Gary Cooper (who received free trips as a marketing ploy by Averell Harriman – politician, railroad heir and Sun Valley's founder). It has kept a steady stream of swanky Hollywood clientele ever since.

Yet it still remains a pretty and accessible place that's flush with hot springs, hiking trails, fishing, hunting and mountain biking, extending from Galena Pass down to the foothills of Hailey.

Ketchum & Sun Valley activities

$75 Water Sports

Half-Day Guided Rafting Adventure

$75 Water Sports

Half-Day Guided Rafting Adventure

This river rafting adventure is action-packed and ready to roll in either a boat or a kayak--it's your choice. Breathtaking in all the best ways, this exciting trip is our most popular, especially for families. Taking off north of Sun Valley at the Elk Creek launch site, ride into the famed rapid "Piece of Cake" that starts off a series of lively class II and III rapids. Between waves, you'll swap stories with our great guides, learn about local wildlife, and take in some astonishing scenery. Finish with a thrilling three-quarter-mile stretch of class III rapids nicknamed "The Narrows," and a stop at the clear, deep swimming hole of Jump Rock. Choose this trip in either paddle rafts or kayaks.Rock the waves on the Salmon River in the Sawtooth Wilderness, right outside of Sun Valley in Stanley, Idaho.
$112.92 Outdoor Activities

Demo Ski Rental Package

$112.92 Outdoor Activities

Demo Ski Rental Package

This is a full service ski and snowboard shop delivering equipment rentals to over 37 North American Ski Resorts.
$48.09 Outdoor Activities

Junior Ski Rental Package

$48.09 Outdoor Activities

Junior Ski Rental Package
$48.09 Outdoor Activities

Junior Snowboard Rental Package

$48.09 Outdoor Activities

Junior Snowboard Rental Package
$92.01 Outdoor Activities

Performance Ski Rental Package

$92.01 Outdoor Activities

Performance Ski Rental Package
$92.01 Outdoor Activities

Performance Snowboard Rental Package

$92.01 Outdoor Activities

Performance Snowboard Rental Package
