The ski area and town of Ketchum were popularized early on by celebrities like Ernest Hemingway, Clark Gable and Gary Cooper (who received free trips as a marketing ploy by Averell Harriman – politician, railroad heir and Sun Valley's founder). It has kept a steady stream of swanky Hollywood clientele ever since.
Yet it still remains a pretty and accessible place that's flush with hot springs, hiking trails, fishing, hunting and mountain biking, extending from Galena Pass down to the foothills of Hailey.
Half-Day Guided Rafting Adventure
This river rafting adventure is action-packed and ready to roll in either a boat or a kayak--it's your choice. Breathtaking in all the best ways, this exciting trip is our most popular, especially for families. Taking off north of Sun Valley at the Elk Creek launch site, ride into the famed rapid “Piece of Cake” that starts off a series of lively class II and III rapids. Between waves, you’ll swap stories with our great guides, learn about local wildlife, and take in some astonishing scenery. Finish with a thrilling three-quarter-mile stretch of class III rapids nicknamed “The Narrows,” and a stop at the clear, deep swimming hole of Jump Rock. Choose this trip in either paddle rafts or kayaks.Rock the waves on the Salmon River in the Sawtooth Wilderness, right outside of Sun Valley in Stanley, Idaho. For a pure, elevated experience that’s a real laugh riot, nothing beats a day on the river. It’s the ultimate summer getaway, literally a breath of fresh air with a splash of adventure.The guides have been running this stretch of the river since 1971, with a stellar safety (and smiles) record, their knowledge of (and love for) this spectacular place goes deep and wide. Soak it all in.
Demo Ski Rental Package
This is a full service ski and snowboard shop delivering equipment rentals to over 37 North American Ski Resorts. Instead of traveling to a busy ski shop and waiting in line, have this shop deliver your equipment and get fitted in the comfort of your accommodations. If there are any issues during your rental, the tour operator will meet you to fix those problems anywhere that is convenient for you. On the final day of your rental you will be met at a time and place of your choosing to have your equipment picked up.Frequently Asked Questions:● Get delivery from 7:00am - 8:00pm, 7 days a week● Butlers bring extra boots for a perfect fit on delivery● Equipment is from industry leaders Rossignol and Smith Optics● No extra fee for delivery! Prices are comparable to rental shops in the village.● Great for groups● Dedication to customer service- industry leading 92.22% NPS score.● Full support throughout the stay: Expert ski technicians address any problems at the guests convenience. From changing boot sizes at accommodations, to swapping out skis at the base of the mountain, there is typically have a 30 min response time to resolve any issues.
