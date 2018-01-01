Welcome to Des Moines

Des Moines, meaning 'of the monks' not 'in the corn' as the surrounding fields might suggest, is Iowa's fast-growing capital. The city has an amazing state capitol building, buzzing enclaves like the East Village and one of the nation's best state fairs. Pause for a night, but then get out and see the rest of Iowa.

