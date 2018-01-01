Private Full-Day Chernihiv Tour from Kiev

A breathtaking full-day trip to Chernihiv start at your hotel’s reception, when you meet your driver and guide. The 140-km distance from Kiev to charming Chernihiv will allow you to enjoy magnificent sceneries of Ukraine. The first stop will be at a small, but very beautiful town of Kozelets. The main attraction of this town is a well-known Nativity of the Virgin Cathedral with an exclusive and amazing iconostasis. The town’s history is full of extraordinary facts, which you will learn from your guide. After arriving to Chernihiv, the exciting adventure will start. The city is full of XI-XII and XVII-XIX century’s exceptional architectural, cultural and historical monuments. On its territory, Chernihiv contains a big number of world famous monuments, many of which date back to the times of Kievan Rus. The unforgettable whole-day tour of the city’s main attractions will include: Our Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral - unique olden church of the Kievan Rus that has been well maintained to our days. Boris and Gleb Cathedral with the burial chamber of famous princes of the city, where the famous Holy Doors, a true masterpiece of the Ukrainian Baroque art, is located. Yeletsky Assumption Monastery – the unique cultural monument of ХІ century, one of the ancient Ukrainian religious sites. Trinity Cathedral - a true masterpiece of XVII century Ukrainian Baroque art that is recognized as the leading cathedral in the city. Here, you will get a chance to worship the miraculous St. Theodosius and St. Laurence’s relics. Saint Anthony Caves - a famous underground monastery established by Christian missioner Anthony in 1069. The prominent monastery was restored in the XVIII century, after being destroyed by Tatar Mongols. Anthony Caves includes both the biggest underground temple of Ukraine, St. Theodosius Church, and the first country’s underground place of worship, the famed Cave of Spirits. Ancient Chernigov Dytynets (Citadel) - the most ancient part of Chernigov city with a large and beautiful park. Here, everyone is welcomed to reach an observation deck, from which you may admire incredible city’s view, the stunning Boldin hills and the marvelous Desna River. After a tour, with a bunch of new impressions, you will have a free time for having lunch at the best local restaurants. Later, you will start our way back to Kiev, where the trip will be officially over once you will be dropped off at your hotel.