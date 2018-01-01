Welcome to Turkmenbashi
Turkmenbashi is Turkmenistan's only major port and the end of the line for travellers heading on to the Caucasus via the ferry to Baku. There’s nothing much to keep you here for any length of time, but it’s a pleasant and friendly town with a more Russian feel than most Turkmen cities and an enjoyable Caspian Sea location.
Top experiences in Turkmenbashi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.