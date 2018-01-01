Welcome to Eastern Turkmenistan

Squeezed between the inhospitable Karakum desert and the rugged Afghan frontier, the fertile plains of eastern Turkmenistan have long been an island of prosperity in Central Asia. The rise of civilisations began in the Bronze Age, reaching their climax with the wondrous city of Merv. In the 13th century invading Mongols put paid to centuries of accumulated wealth, but even today the region continues to outpace the rest of Turkmenistan, thanks mainly to a thriving cotton business.

