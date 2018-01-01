Welcome to Trujillo

Whether bathed in the warm light of a summer sunset or shrouded in winter mists, Trujillo can feel truly magical. The town's historic core is one of the best-preserved medieval towns in Spain. Beginning in the Plaza Mayor, its splendour extends up the hillside into a labyrinth of mansions, leafy courtyards, fruit gardens, quiet plazas, churches and convents enclosed within 900m of walls circling the upper town. It all dates to the 16th century, when Trujillo's favourite sons returned home from the Americas as wealthy conquistadors and what they bequeathed to their home town lives on in a most beautiful way.