Orkney Islands Day Trip from John O'Groats

Leaving John O'Groats, this day trip to the Orkney Islands departs every summer morning. Cross the Pentland Firth to the Islands by ferry in just 40 minutes. The Firth is rich in marine wild life and the many isolated islands provide secure breeding places for thousands of sea birds. Look out for seals and whales along the way. Island hop across the Churchill Barriers which thread together five islands to form the Eastern boundary of Scapa Flow. Visit the capital town, Kirkwall, home to the magnificent Viking cathedral of St Magnus, and the lovely little village of Stromness, last port of call for sailing ships on their way to the Americas. Then step back 5,000 years as you enter the Neolithic village of Skara Brae. This Village was hidden under sand dunes, perfectly preserved, until uncovered 150 years ago during a winter storm. On your way back to the ferry in the evening there will be a stop at the Italian Chapel. Beautifully constructed inside two "nissen" huts using only basic raw materials, the beauty of the Chapel must be seen to be appreciated.