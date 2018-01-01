Welcome to Yasnaya Polyana

Located 14km south of central Tula, Yasnaya Polyana is billed as a ‘typical Russian estate’ of the late 19th century, which it is save for one important fact: this is where Leo Tolstoy, author of War and Peace and Anna Karenina, was born, lived most of his life and is buried. Beyond the addition of a few helpful signs, little has changed since that time. It's a pleasant 2km country stroll from where the bus drops you to the estate. If you head in the opposite direction, a 3.5km walk leads to the historic train station, where there is a small museum dedicated to the writer.