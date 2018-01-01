Welcome to Kursk
The biggest tank battle of WWII took place near Kursk in July and August of 1943. The deadly clash proved a major turning point in the conflict, with the defeat of the Nazis – still reeling from the horrors of Stalingrad – signalling the beginning of the end for Hitler, who never launched another major attack on the Eastern Front.
Unsurprisingly, Kursk itself was thoroughly trashed, with little architecture left standing. The town today honours its history with museums and monuments that will be of interest to history buffs.
