Welcome to Novokuznetsk
Novokuznetsk, the largest city in the industrial Kemerovo region, boasts a well-laid-out centre and some remarkable Soviet-era monuments. However, if you come here, chances are you're heading somewhere else – the city makes a convenient stopover point between Abakan and Biysk when overlanding between Tuva and Altai, and is also the jumping-off point to snowboarder haven Sheregesh.
Despite being used mainly as an overnight transit town the city isn't without its charms. There's a large central park that has a carnival atmosphere on summer weekends and a few low-key sights.
Top experiences in Novokuznetsk
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.