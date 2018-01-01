Welcome to South Coast
It's a stark, dry corner of earth – caught between the Andes and the sea – that only comes to life in the fertile river valleys that produce wine and fruit, providing visitors with a fleeting relief from the relentless beat of the brown desolate desert.
Most adventures take you on a tried-and-true trail that begins with rafting in Lunahuaná, wildlife watching in the Islas Ballestas, sandboarding out of Huacachina and a requisite stop to the mysterious lines and odd geoglyphs that decorate the blank desert canvas outside of Nazca. Step beyond the outlines of this Gringo Trail to discover virgin surf spots, vibrant agricultural villages and spirited and unassuming cultural beats.
Ballestas Islands, Paracas National Reserve Tour from Paracas
Depart from the boat dock in Paracas at 8:00 am for your visit to the Ballestas Islands archipelago. As you cruise west from the tiny beach town of Paracas, you won't be able to miss the Candelabra geoglyph, a 150m high and 50m wide figure of a candlestick etched into the mountain, rumored to have been an ancient guide for sailors or a connection to the Nazca lines. A short description and time for photos is given before cruising on to the famous Ballestas Islands.Ballestas islands is an excellent opportunity to see large families of over 100 sea lions sleeping on the shores, basking in the sun on the rocks or some barking loudly in efforts to protect their territory. Spot cormorants, the Peruvian booby and Peruvian pelican as well as other impressive varieties of sea bird species and Humboldt penguins nesting together in small groups. Feeling lucky? Watch the waters for dolphins.Apart from the abundant marine and bird life found here, the Ballestas Islands are also very well known for the guano (seabird droppings) deposited on the island over thousands of years which creates a natural reserve of nitrogen-rich fertilizer over 50 meters deep in some areas. The guano came to be Peru's #1 export in the mid-19th century however today the extraction of guano has been regulated to every 10 years.The return trip to Paracas is a quick, very windy, direct boat ride to the dock. Upon arrival at 10:00 am, your first tour will come to an end. You will have some time to take photos of the friendly pelicans that hang out on the shoreline beside the dock. Then, make your way to the same departure point for your next tour.At 11:00am we will depart for the Paracas National Reserve for a guided tour through this pristine natural reserve. Visit the Mirador de Flamencos o Parihuanas and see ‘La Catedral’ rock formation created by wind and sea erosion. See the Playa Roja, unique to the Peruvian coast with fossils of ancient marine life. End your trip at Playa Lagunillas for lunch and time to enjoy the beach before returning to the town of Paracas where your trip will come to an end at 3:00 pm.
Ballestas Islands Sightseeing Boat Ride
Ballestas Islands and Paracas Reserve from San Mar
Huacachina Sand Buggy and Sand Boarding Experience
Welcome to the quaint, quiet and cute oasis of Huacachina with its tranquil lagoon and backdrop of amazing sand dunes anywhere you turn to look. Get ready to cruise to the tops of 500-meter (1,640-foot) high sand dunes and go rocketing down the slopes in the sand buggy. A roller coaster ride of 360's, sharp turns and steep hills will get your adrenaline pumping before you take your first shot at sand boarding. Strap yourself in tightly, throw your hands in the air and scream away as you are carried over sand dunes in the middle of the expansive desert. You will have the opportunity to sandboard on 3-4 different dunes so you can try your luck. You will take thrilling rides on a basic sandboard by laying face first on the board and letting yourself fly down the dune to see how far (and fast) you can go. Cheer on your mates and don't let anyone shy away from this unforgettable experience. Lastly, you will admire the breathtaking sunset over the vast desert landscape and have the chance to take photos in the golden twilight before racing back to Huacachina. (Experienced sand-boarders can choose to upgrade to a professional sand-board with boots and bindings for an extra cost of $5 USD paid locally. Upgrades are subject to availability. To reserve, please contact us in advance with your shoe size. On the day of the tour, you will need to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure for your fitting. For beginners the laying down option is recommend because it is much easier and lots of fun).
Sandboarding Experience in Ica
2:00pm: Testing equipment and presentation of our staff.3:00pm: Meeting in our school to start with the program.3:15pm: Training around the Oasis Huacachina (small dunes to test and feel the different with the snow).4:15pm: Our buggy lift come to pick up us and go to the best and highest dunes in the desert.6:15pm: We back to the school to share pictures and videos.Our tour includes boards and boots same professional snowboarding. Professional Instructor accredited by International Sand School.Ride in the desert with buggies. Professional Sand-boarding or Sand-skiing lessons for amateur and advanced.Pictures and videos by instructors (Team Sand School)Our recommendations: Arrive early to Ica. When you arrive to Ica city, take a taxi to Oasis Huacachina (10 minuts). Wear sun cream. Covering their cameras with a plastic bag to keep out the sand. Wear light clothes (shorts or fresh pants, T-shirts and small jacket). It gets cold and windy from 5:30pm. Bring mosquito repellent, sunglasses and sandals.
Ballestas Islands Group Tour from San Martin Port
