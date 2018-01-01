Welcome to Concepción

‘La Perla del Norte' is an easygoing city on the Río Paraguay with poetic early-20th-century buildings and a laid-back ambiance. Action around here means a trotting horse hauling a cart of watermelons or a boatload of people and their cargo arriving at the port. Indeed, river cruises are the main reason travelers come to Concepción, whether it's for an adventurous odyssey north to Brazil or just a short weekend jaunt upriver with the locals to nearby sandy beaches.