Welcome to Lavongai (New Hanover) & East Islands

Is this the province’s best-kept secret? Hop on a banana boat in Kavieng and check it out yourself. Volcanic, ruggedly beautiful Lavongai Island, as well as the string of islands that lie scattered to the east, are the kinds of places that seem to emit a magnetic force. If you’re searching for paradise in its raw form, void of luxurious trappings (not a TV or hot shower in sight), look no further than this fascinating archipelago. Lavongai is a truly wild island, complete with dense rainforest, mountains, waterfalls and rivers. With just a handful of modest, homespun guesthouses, tourism in Lavongai and East Islands remains on a refreshingly humble scale.