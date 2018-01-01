Thirteen kilometers south of El Real, as the lemon-spectacled tanager flies, is the Rancho Frío sector of Parque Nacional Darién. It’s home to Pirre Station (Pirre 2), not be confused with the station at the top of Mt Pirre near Cana. Rare bird species represented here include the crimson-bellied woodpecker, the white-fronted nunbird and the striped woodhaunter. It's a riveting spot for birdwatchers.

The excellent trail network includes a two-day trek to Mt Pirre ridge and a one-hour walk through thick jungle to a series of cascades. Neither should be attempted without a guide as they are unmarked, and if you get lost out here you’re finished.

Visitors must write SENAFRONT in Panama City in Spanish of their travel intentions in the Darién and carry photocopies of the letter with them. It may be examined at checkpoints. Depending on the security situation, SENAFRONT may require visitors to go with a guide.

