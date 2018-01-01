The provincial capital of Darién Province, La Palma is a one-street town located where the wide Río Tuira meets the Golfo de San Miguel. Pastel stilt houses lord over the muddy waterfront, a scene abuzz with commerce, bars and evangelist messages.

Most travelers pass through La Palma to take a boat ride to somewhere else, like the Ancon nature reserve and lodge at Reserva Natural Punta Patiño or the Emberá villages lining the banks of the Río Sambú. If you have time, check out the ruins of 17th-century Spanish forts, five minutes away by boat (US$30).

Every facility of interest to the traveler is located on the main street, which is within 300m of the airstrip. There's a bank, a hospital and a police station as well as three hotels, three bars and several food stands. Those who intend to go further inland should talk to the police here first.

