Welcome to Rivas
Rivas’ strategic position on the only sliver of land between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans made it an important spot back in the colonial days. Now, with all the development on the southwestern beaches and Ometepe, it is once again an important trading and transport hub.
Nicaragua One Day Tour from Costa Rica
The journey north starts very early in the morning to avoid lines on the border. Your guide will pick you up at your hotel in Costa Rica at 5 am. Once in Nicaragua you will stop for a delicious authentic breakfast near Rivas city. From there, you will continue to Granada City, one of the first European-founded cities in America. Soak up the impressive Spanish colonial architecture around the city. In Granada, you will saddle up for a horse-drawn carriage up to the city’s most important monuments like the Catedral, The Plaza de España, and others. Take advantage of the brilliant views of Nicaragua Lake from the Plaza. Lunch will be served at a restaurant in town with a view of historical sights. Fill up on a hearty Nicaraguan lunch before driving out to Masaya City. The town houses the active Masaya Volcano in the National Park. After the breathtaking natural wonder, the tour will make one last stop at a local market. Check out local pottery and maybe grab a one of a kind souvenir to bring back with you to Costa Rica, where you will once again be dropped off.
Day Trip to Ometepe Island
San Jorge port in Rivas has been used for many years and is a key place and connection from Mainland and the island. The ferry across Lake Nicaragua will give you the opportunity to see both volcanoes up close and the feel the magnitude of Lake Nicaragua.You will visit Ojo de Agua in Ometepe where you will be able to relax by the natural spring, lay on a hammock, swim or enjoy the wild life. You will also visit Playa Santo Domingo, a beach located between both volcanoes, a great beach to swim and also enjoy local restaurants.Then visit Charco Verde, also called Laguna Verde (Green Lagoon). It is closed off from the lake by only a thin strip of land. The lagoon provides a shelter place for many birds. Punta Jesús María is the most western point of Ometepe. A narrow strip of sand stretches out into Lake Nicaragua, where you can walk on this strip of sand, with water splashing in from both the left and the right. Upon your return to the mainland, your driver will take you back to your original departure point.
MEGACOMBO 5 IN 1 PRIVATE NICARAGUA TOUR
San Juan del sur:we take visitors on a scenic drive through Southern Nicaragua, climb to the hilltop statue of Cristo de la Misericordia Lookout where you can take amazing photos of the breathtaking views of the San Juan del sur bay. Rivas city tour:we'll head to Rivas driving by "La Virgen" beach while looking at the Concepcion and Maderas volcanoes.The drive to Rivas takes approximately 40 minutes where we will take a small tricycle tour thru the Rivas city. Mombacho volcano Granada colonial city & Isletas: Enjoy pre-Columbian statues and ceramics, cobbled streets and numerous churches and monuments of great architectural significance, we will do a horse carriage tour of the colonial city including a chocolate factory and cigar shop. Islets of Granada: In this excursion we will embark on a tour of the famous islets of Granada, an archipelago of islands formed by the eruption of the Mombacho volcano. Here you can enjoy the natural beauty of the islands with the panoramic view of Mombacho Volcano. On this trip we will discover some of the 365 small islands “Islets” and its fauna, flora and the inhabitants of the so-called “Islanders”, the community of about 2,000 live in simple conditions but decent product fishing, smallholder agriculture and now tourism. Masaya Volcano & Masaya Market: The Masaya Volcano is a volcanic complex composed of a set of boilers and craters. You will notice the smoking crater and if lucky, you can see the parakeets strangely inhabit the volcano. The Masaya Volcano is the only volcano in the Western Hemisphere where you can reach by car to the crater rim. Then will know the famous Masaya Handicrafts Market, considered the heart of handicrafts in Nicaragua. In addition to the unique products Nicaraguans as hammocks, embroidered blouses, wood carvings, leather goods, ceramics, paintings and hemp fabric, the market is quite large and offers sundries. The Craft Market is located in what used to be the Old Market, built in 1891, destroyed twice by fire and rebuilt to make it a safe and convenient shopping. Continue to Catarina, typical Nicaraguan village that allows views of Lake Nicaragua, the city of Granada, Mombacho Volcano and the Apoyo Lagoon. Learn how residents in Catarina live their daily lives, including tending nurseries and raising horses. Return to departure place for drop-off at the end of the day..
MEGACOMBO PRIVATE NICARAGUA TOUR FROM DREAMS LAS MAREAS
Day Trip to Granada Nicaragua from Playa del Coco Areas
This journey begins early in the morning to avoid lines while crossing the border. Be advised, all tour participants need to have both their passport and flight intinerary. Once across, you’ll enjoy a delicious breakfast near the city of Rivas. You’ll continue on until you reach Granada, one of the first cities founded by Europeans in America. A colorful, vibrant place, Granada was built with Spanish colonial architecture that remains in place today. In Granada, a horse-drawn carriage will take you to the city’s most notable attractions. You’ll visit the main church – known simply as “Catedral” – and the Plaza de España, where you can take in magnificent views of Lake Nicaragua. Nearby, you’ll have lunch at a nice restaurant with great views. After lunch, you will board the bus and drive to a viewpoint of Lake Masaya. This exceptional location allows you to take in stunning views of both the lake and the active Masaya Volcano. The tour wraps up with a visit to Masaya, a local town with an excellent pottery and souvenir market. PRICE INCLUDES: Transport round trip, exiting fees, breakfast, lunch, entrance to parks, Lake Nicaraguan cruise DON'T FORGET: Light sweater, camera, bug spray, conformable shoes OUR TIPS: Be prepared to be in a bus for most of the day. Bring small bill for shopping.
San Juan Del Sur Transfer
Tour your way and enjoy the best beaches of Nicaragua on a fully-insured nice A/C private transportation driven by an experienced driver who will stop at any time you need it. On otp of that the driver may do an optional stop at playa la virgen in Rivas for you to take majestic pictures from Ometepe Island. As the transfer is available 24/7 you can get pick up and drop- off at your hotel in San Juan Del Sur or Managua, Granada, Masaya at any time.In case of taking the private transportation from the airpot then a well identified staff member will be waiting for you at the airport holding a sign with your name on it. Then he will drive you to your destination and remember that since this is a private service so you may stop at an time you need it, and the best of all is that the driver speaks english.( if requested).