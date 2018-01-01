MEGACOMBO 5 IN 1 PRIVATE NICARAGUA TOUR

San Juan del sur:we take visitors on a scenic drive through Southern Nicaragua, climb to the hilltop statue of Cristo de la Misericordia Lookout where you can take amazing photos of the breathtaking views of the San Juan del sur bay. Rivas city tour:we'll head to Rivas driving by "La Virgen" beach while looking at the Concepcion and Maderas volcanoes.The drive to Rivas takes approximately 40 minutes where we will take a small tricycle tour thru the Rivas city. Mombacho volcano Granada colonial city & Isletas: Enjoy pre-Columbian statues and ceramics, cobbled streets and numerous churches and monuments of great architectural significance, we will do a horse carriage tour of the colonial city including a chocolate factory and cigar shop. Islets of Granada: In this excursion we will embark on a tour of the famous islets of Granada, an archipelago of islands formed by the eruption of the Mombacho volcano. Here you can enjoy the natural beauty of the islands with the panoramic view of Mombacho Volcano. On this trip we will discover some of the 365 small islands “Islets” and its fauna, flora and the inhabitants of the so-called “Islanders”, the community of about 2,000 live in simple conditions but decent product fishing, smallholder agriculture and now tourism. Masaya Volcano & Masaya Market: The Masaya Volcano is a volcanic complex composed of a set of boilers and craters. You will notice the smoking crater and if lucky, you can see the parakeets strangely inhabit the volcano. The Masaya Volcano is the only volcano in the Western Hemisphere where you can reach by car to the crater rim. Then will know the famous Masaya Handicrafts Market, considered the heart of handicrafts in Nicaragua. In addition to the unique products Nicaraguans as hammocks, embroidered blouses, wood carvings, leather goods, ceramics, paintings and hemp fabric, the market is quite large and offers sundries. The Craft Market is located in what used to be the Old Market, built in 1891, destroyed twice by fire and rebuilt to make it a safe and convenient shopping. Continue to Catarina, typical Nicaraguan village that allows views of Lake Nicaragua, the city of Granada, Mombacho Volcano and the Apoyo Lagoon. Learn how residents in Catarina live their daily lives, including tending nurseries and raising horses. Return to departure place for drop-off at the end of the day..