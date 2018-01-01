With its scenic coastline, stunning beaches and rugged coral cliffs, plus an interior that hides impressive sunken pools and a mysterious ancient rock edifice, it is small wonder that Maré’s geographical features have inspired legends.

Read More

The indigenous language is Nengoné, and while there are two small towns, Tadine and La Roche, most Maréans live in tribes associated with one of 29 chieftaincies. The small coastal town of Tadine is Maré’s main centre; if you’re travelling by ferry you’ll arrive or leave from the wharf there. Tadine has shops, a petrol station, a pharmacy, and a market on Tuesday and Friday mornings. The airport is near La Roche.

Maré proudly hosts three festivals: the Avocado Festival held in May; the Ura Festival, a celebration of agricultural and fishing abundance, in July; and the Wajuyu (Snapper fish) Festival, held in early November.

Read Less