Lifou is home to magnificent cliff-top views, sheltered bays with coral shelfs teeming with colourful tropical fish, secluded beaches, fascinating caves and a rich traditional culture. The indigenous language is Drehu.

The main centre in Lifou is Wé, where the Loyalty Island’s provincial offices are based. Wé stretches for about 2km along the main road beside Baie de Châteaubriand. There’s a market Wednesdays and Fridays, a good supermarket and a number of snack restaurants.

Lifou celebrates with a Pahatr (Fern) Festival in April, the Sandalwood and Honey Festival in August and the Vanilla Festival held in October.

