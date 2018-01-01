Welcome to Tenosique

One of the larger towns in Tabasco, Tenosique is a busy riverside town hidden deep in the Tabasco interior. The town is on the route to Guatemala and people tend to pass through but not stop. In general that's a wise move. Tenosique has a less than appealing reputation (though it's safe enough) and few places to stay and eat.

Top experiences in Tenosique

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Tenosique activities

$98 Cultural & Theme Tours

Mayan Adventure: Pomona, Palenque Archaeological S

After a 6am pickup at your hotel, depart Villahermosa in an air-conditioned minivan for this full-day cultural and archaeological tour. Your first stop is the Palenque archaeological site, once an important Mayan capital city. The ruins date back to 226 BC and are surrounded by jungle. Spend two hours on a guided tour, learning about Mayan culture and what life was like during the peak of this fascinating civilization.Your second stop is the archaeological site of Pomona. Once was the center of an important kingdom that occupied a pivotal place in the western Maya Lowland, Pomona was positioned between the two great powers of the Classic Maya Period: Calakmul and Palenque.After exploring the ruins, continue to the town of Tenosique for a unique culinary experience. Arrive at the Finca los Alvarez farm and see the workshop where cheeses like Provolone, Manchego, and Tio Rodo are made. Sample Queso de Poro, a traditional regional cheese with a creamy flavor.Return to your hotel around 7pm to conclude the tour.
See More Activities