After a 6am pickup at your hotel, depart Villahermosa in an air-conditioned minivan for this full-day cultural and archaeological tour. Your first stop is the Palenque archaeological site, once an important Mayan capital city. The ruins date back to 226 BC and are surrounded by jungle. Spend two hours on a guided tour, learning about Mayan culture and what life was like during the peak of this fascinating civilization.Your second stop is the archaeological site of Pomona. Once was the center of an important kingdom that occupied a pivotal place in the western Maya Lowland, Pomona was positioned between the two great powers of the Classic Maya Period: Calakmul and Palenque.After exploring the ruins, continue to the town of Tenosique for a unique culinary experience. Arrive at the Finca los Alvarez farm and see the workshop where cheeses like Provolone, Manchego, and Tio Rodo are made. Sample Queso de Poro, a traditional regional cheese with a creamy flavor.Return to your hotel around 7pm to conclude the tour.