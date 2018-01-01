Welcome to Paraíso

The small coastal city of Paraíso centers on a church that looks like it has arrived straight from a trippy Disney cartoon. Away from the church and surrounding plaza there's little to detain a visitor and the industrial suburbs spread some way around the town. The wide, wind-blown and at times rather bleak beaches around the town attract a small scattering of domestic tourists (though most of these are day trippers from Villahermosa), but in general the town makes its living from oil (this is one of the more important oil towns in Mexico) and fishing.