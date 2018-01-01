Comalcalco and Cacao Farm from Villahermosa

Start your tour visiting a Mayan ancient city located in the lowlands of Tabasco "Comalcalco Archaeological Zone", the only city built with clay bricks.Then we visit a cocoa farm in Comalcalco town where you will learn the true history and development of the chocolate, and enjoy many activities. At the farm you will be able to observe tropical plants and the exotic fruits and trees of the region. You will then be able to trek inside the cocoa plantation and learn about the cultivation processes, biological characteristics, varieties and very interesting facts about their care.Later, you will go to the showroom where prehispanic utensils and tools used in activities related to cocoa and chocolate are showed. This route is inside one of the warehouses where cocoa fermentation is done and where the chocolate making process begins. Workers are toiling in the same cellar, so you can learn the history of cocoa and chocolate and their transformation processes.Visit the chocolate factory and learn about the entire process of making chocolate and handcrafted traditional recipes, as well as European modern techniques. Afterwards you will take a tour of Casa Grande and will have a tasting of different cocoa drinks and chocolates before being dropped off at the hotel.