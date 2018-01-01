Welcome to Comalcalco
Chocolate Route and Comalcalco Archaelogical Site
The adventure starts early morning leaving from your hotel in Villahermosa with direction to Comalcalco Archaelogical Site (“House of Frying Pans” in Nahuatl). This is one of the most important ancient cities in Tabasco, and the only Mayan city built with bricks of baked clay instead of stone. This amazing archaeological site is made up of three complexes: the North Square, the Great Acropolis and the Acropolis of the East. Its impressive Site Museum houses around 300 pieces portraying the development of this ancient city. It is, thankfully, easily reached via Villahermosa, at just 50 kilometers from the city. Approximately 2 hours.In Comalcalco you will visit Hacienda Jesús María’s or Hacienda La Luz cacao farm. Here you will see and participate in the harvest, cleaning and drying of the cacao seeds; you will learn how the plants of Creole cacao are grafted and will take a workshop where you will learn the recipe for making traditional chocolate and other chocolate-based dishes. In the Hacienda there is a store where you will be able to choose from a wide selection of products all made from Creole Cacao and fruits grown in the Hacienda. for approximately 3 hours. After your visit, relax on the trip back to your hotel.
Comalcalco and Cacao Farm from Villahermosa
Start your tour visiting a Mayan ancient city located in the lowlands of Tabasco "Comalcalco Archaeological Zone", the only city built with clay bricks.Then we visit a cocoa farm in Comalcalco town where you will learn the true history and development of the chocolate, and enjoy many activities. At the farm you will be able to observe tropical plants and the exotic fruits and trees of the region. You will then be able to trek inside the cocoa plantation and learn about the cultivation processes, biological characteristics, varieties and very interesting facts about their care.Later, you will go to the showroom where prehispanic utensils and tools used in activities related to cocoa and chocolate are showed. This route is inside one of the warehouses where cocoa fermentation is done and where the chocolate making process begins. Workers are toiling in the same cellar, so you can learn the history of cocoa and chocolate and their transformation processes.Visit the chocolate factory and learn about the entire process of making chocolate and handcrafted traditional recipes, as well as European modern techniques. Afterwards you will take a tour of Casa Grande and will have a tasting of different cocoa drinks and chocolates before being dropped off at the hotel.